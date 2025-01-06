Gov. Abiodun mourns Socialite Edionseri ‘Cash Madam’

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of notable businesswoman and socialite, Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Edionseri, describing her death as a significant loss to both the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Popularly called ‘Cash Madam,’ Chief Edionseri passed away on Sunday at the age of 89 after a brief illness. Her legacy as a successful entrepreneur and social figure has left an indelible mark, resonating across generations since the 1970s.

Governor Abiodun, in a statement on Monday, praised Edionser’s contributions to Ogun State, highlighting her as a beacon of inspiration and a role model for countless individuals. He noted that she achieved remarkable success at a young age, demonstrating resilience and ambition that have inspired many in Ogun State and beyond.

“I, on behalf of myself and the people of Ogun State, expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Alhaja (Chief) Adebisi Edionseri. “Alhaja Adebisi’s contributions to the business community and her vibrant social presence will be reference points for generations yet unborn. Her influence extended far and wide, making her a cherished figure in the hearts of many.

“As the state mourns the loss of such a formidable personality, the legacy of Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Edionseri will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and social leaders,” he said.