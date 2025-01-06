Troops neutralise terrorist kingpin in Zamfara, recover arms

Troops of 1 Brigade, Sector 2 Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma have neutralised a notorious terrorist kingpin, Sani Rusu in Zamfara state. A statement by the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma in the state, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi on Monday, said the feat was achieved over the weekend when the troops conducted a fighting patrol to Bamamu Village in Tsafe Local Government Area.

On the same day, the statement said troops of Operation Fansan Yamma during an ambush operation which was based on credible intelligence regarding terrorist activities at Kwanar Jollof in Shinkafi LGA, Zamfara State, also said it neutralised some terrorists while others sustained fatal injury. The operation also led to the recovery of one AK47 rifle and one G3 rifle, alongside 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 3 magazines and 3 motorcycles.

In a separate operation, the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma conducted air strikes on terrorists converging between the Fakai and Kware areas of Shinkafi LGA on 30 December 2024. The airstrike was launched in response to intelligence indicating that terrorists, led by Bello Turji, had convened a meeting in the area. In a follow-up operation on 2 January 2025, the Air Component further conducted air strikes at the Maikaman Rini area of Sububu Forest in support of Operation Fansan Yamma ground troops operations against terrorists kingpin, Ibrahim Chumo’s camp in the area. The troops also conducted offensive operations against Bello Turji’s camp in the Chida area of Shinkafi on 5 January 2025.

Aerial surveillance revealed the terrorists suffered significant casualties during these operations with several terrorists injured and their hideouts destroyed. Operation Fansan Yamma said it remained committed to neutralising all terrorist threats across the Joint Task Force Theatre of Operation, and assured the public of its determination to maintain peace and security in the region.

The Joint Task Force also encouraged continued cooperation from the community towards the achievement of its mandate.