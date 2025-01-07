Gov Yusuf calls for reduction of 2025 Hajj fare, pilgrims get ₦375m refund

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has appealed to the Federal Government to consider reducing the cost of the 2025 Hajj, citing the economic difficulties faced by Nigerians.

Governor Yusuf made the appeal during a ceremony organised by the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board to refund N375 million to pilgrims who performed the 2023 Hajj. The refund was sent by the Saudi Arabian government following a power outage during last year’s Hajj operations.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf commended the Saudi government and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for their transparency and accountability. “I want to sincerely thank the Saudi Arabian government for their compassion and humanity. This refund reflects their concern for the welfare of pilgrims,” the governor said. “I will be sending an official letter of appreciation to the Saudi Consulate here in Kano.”

He also praised NAHCON for ensuring the timely disbursement of the funds. “The National Hajj Commission has demonstrated prudence and efficiency, and I must commend them for their efforts in ensuring that our pilgrims are refunded without delay,” Yusuf added.