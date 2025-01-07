HMPV: FG closely monitoring situation, Nigeria at ‘Moderate’ Risk, says NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country is at “moderate” risk for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). In a public health advisory, the agency said the Federal Government is closely monitoring the outbreak of the virus and is taking safety measures to “strengthen the country’s preparedness and response capacity”.

The NCDC said it conducted a risk assessment for the HMPV in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (USCDC), and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). “The assessment classified the risk of HMPV for Nigeria as moderate. This evaluation will inform and guide preparedness efforts, decision-making, and response strategies to mitigate potential impacts,” the advisory issued late Monday said.

It said the NCDC is working to give Nigerians “timely, accurate information and guidance to keep the Nigerian public informed and prepared”. NCDC noted that it “in collaboration with Port Health Authorities, is taking proactive steps to ensure robust preparedness at all international points of entry (PoEs) in response to the dynamic risk assessment for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV). “These measures are designed to mitigate the potential risk of HMPV transmission through international travel.”

It listed some of the key actions of the agency in preparedness for the potential risk of HMPV including a comprehensive situation analysis at all international points of entry (PoEs) to assess current readiness levels. While there are claims in some quarters that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared HMPV a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the agency described it as “false and should be disregarded”.

“The WHO has not made such a declaration. Recent reports indicate a significant rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in China, as well as increased respiratory infections linked to HMPV in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), France, and Germany, particularly during the winter season,” the advisory partly read.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has highlighted a notable rise in hospital admissions due to HMPV-related complications, especially among children under five and older adults in care homes. This trend emphasizes the need for heightened preparedness and vigilance.”