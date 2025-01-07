Makinde insists those behind Ibadan stampede will face trial

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has pledged that those responsible for the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of 35 minors during a funfair at the Islamic High School, Basorun Ibadan, on December 18, 2024, will face trial.

Speaking at the annual interfaith service marking the start of 2025, held at the Governor’s Office Secretariat, Makinde reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and preventing such incidents in the future. Eight persons were earlier arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident. However, three including the ex-queen of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Ogunwusi, the owner of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, Basorun High School principal, Fasasi Abdullahi Babatunde, were remanded in prison custody at the Agodi Custodial Centre, Ibadan, until later this month as adjourned by the court.

Makinde addressed criticism over the decision to prosecute the organisers, noting he had received numerous calls urging leniency.

“Thirty-five innocent lives were lost; such a tragedy must never happen again in Oyo State by God’s grace. “Some people told me this happened in Anambra and FCT, and no one went to jail. But Oyo State is not Anambra, and justice must prevail, regardless of anyone’s status,” Makinde reaffirmed. He reiterated that the judiciary would handle the matter, stating: “If they think bail can be granted pending trial, that’s within the court’s jurisdiction, but a trial must happen.

“Even if the rest of the country disregards the rule of law, Oyo State will stand firm and uphold it,” Makinde reiterated.