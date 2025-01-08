I grew from Almajiri school to become NNPCL GCEO — Kyari

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari has disclosed that he went from being an Almajiri school pupil to becoming the head of the national oil company. Kyari stated this on his X handle, @MKKyari, on Wednesday as he celebrated his 60th birthday.

He expressed profound gratitude to Nigeria for the opportunities that came his way from his humble beginnings to the height he has attained. He thanked Nigeria and particularly former President Muhammadu Buhari and incumbent President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve as the last GMD of the NNPC and the pioneer CEO of the NNPCL. Reflecting on his life, Kyari stated that he walked through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, failures and successes and many more, noting that only the sufficiency of Allah could explain them.

He wrote “Allah, by his grace, spared my life to this exceptional day, making it my 60th year from birth, even much earlier on the Hijri calendar. “I am profoundly grateful to my country for giving me the opportunity to grow from an Almajiri (Tsangaya) school pupil to become the CEO of Africa’s largest energy company. “Even more particular, I deeply appreciate the exceptional privilege given to me by Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu to serve as the last GMD of the NNPC and the pioneer CEO of the NNPC Ltd.

“Reflecting backwards alone can’t account for the profoundly eventful life I spent to this date, walking through good and bad times, travails and triumphs, pains and happiness, fails and successes and many more that only the sufficiency of Allah will explain. “At this milestone, I feel the obligation to serve with even greater conviction and with elevated expectation of eternal recompense so deeply pleasing. “I am hugely indebted to my family for being nearly absent for most of my later years serving our nation and the common good.

“My deep appreciation to my family, friends and associates, my colleagues at work and my teachers (western and of Almajiri extractions), and many unmentioned people who account for many of my accomplishments, unconditional support and my overall well-being. “This is a turning point, and I seek forgiveness from anyone I might have hurt unintentionally or unavoidably.”