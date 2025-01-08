Kanu rejects FG’s request for trial resumption, insists on change of judge

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu who is currently being detained has opposed the request by the Federal Government for the resumption of his trial. Kanu’s lead counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, revealed in a post on X on Tuesday.

According to him, his client Kanu had rejected the Federal Government’s bid to reopen the trial and insisted that the trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, must recuse herself from the case. Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor argued that Justice Nyako’s decision to recuse herself was still valid and binding. “Our position is based on the fact that Justice Nyako entered and enrolled an order recusing herself on September 24, 2024, and to date, that order remains extant and subsisting. It has not been set aside by any competent court,” Ejimakor stated.

He further accused the prosecution of attempting to mislead the court, insisting that Kanu no longer has a case before Justice Nyako. “For the avoidance of doubt, as of September 24, 2024, the defendant no longer has any case to answer before Justice Binta Nyako,” Ejimakor said. Kanu who is being prosecuted on seven counts of alleged treasonable felony and terrorism, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was first arrested on October 14, 2015, following his return to Nigeria from the U K and was later granted bail in 2017 on health grounds after being detained at the Kuje correctional facility.

Kanu later fled the country following a raid by the military on his home and moved back to the United Kingdom but was later re-arrested in Kenya in 2011 and brought back to Nigeria. He was re-arrested in Kenya in 2021 and repatriation to the country and has been detained in the custody of the Department of State Services.

At the last court session on September 24, 2024, Kanu requested that Justice Nyako, recuse herself. He cited a loss of confidence in her handling of the case.

Justice Nyako agreed to recuse herself and forwarded the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment. However, the Chief Judge returned the case to Justice Nyako, stating that two other judges had previously recused themselves, and Justice Nyako, having handled the matter since 2015, was best positioned to conclude it. The Chief Judge instructed that if Kanu still wanted Justice Nyako to step aside, he must file a formal motion with an affidavit detailing his reasons, serve it on the prosecution, and await Justice Nyako’s determination.