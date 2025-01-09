Borno Attack: Tinubu mourns slain soldiers, orders probe

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday mourned the soldiers who were killed in an attack on an army base in Sabon Gida, Damboa, Borno State. Members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) launched a pre-dawn attack in trucks and on motorcycles last Saturday on the base in Sabon Gari in Damboa area of Borno State.

They set fire to the base along with army vehicles, military sources said, on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak on the incident. Fighter jets deployed from the regional capital Maiduguri 100 kilometres (62 miles) away struck the attackers as they retreated. Tinubu in a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, expressed his profound sympathy to the military authorities following the loss of six brave soldiers during a dawn terrorist attack on January 4.

He ordered a “thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and ensure that it serves as a valuable lesson to prevent similar occurrences.” “This resolute action by the Army demonstrates the capability and readiness of our military to confront and defeat threats to our nation’s security. Their actions testify to our resolve to eradicate terrorism and banditry, paving the way for a future where peace and security prevail for all Nigerians,” the President was quoted as saying.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude and sympathy to our military and security forces on behalf of a grateful nation. “Your sacrifices and dedication do not go unnoticed, and we stand firmly behind you in this ongoing fight to eliminate these threats.”

The Commander-in-Chief also commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes. To Tinubu, the targeted air raids resulted in the significant neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their assets as they attempted to flee.