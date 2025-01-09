JUST IN: Foreign Affairs Minister Tuggar, Chinese FM Wang Yi meet in Abuja

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, is currently meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi and members of his entourage at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja. The meeting aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and China will also foster cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, health, technology and infrastructure development.

Delivering his opening address, Tuggar pledged Nigeria’s commitment to building a more resilient relationship between both countries. He recalled President Tinubu’s visit to China in September 2024 where four Memoranda of Understanding were signed and reaffirmed the commitment to the agreement which he said at different levels of implementation. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Minister said his first African visit for the year is to continue deliberations held at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit last year which underscores China’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with Nigeria.

The Chinese minister arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday around 7:15 pm local time, where he was warmly received by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and other top government officials, including the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Yu Dunhai. During his stay, Wang Yi is scheduled to hold high-level talks with government officials, discussing pressing global issues, regional security, and economic development.

The visit underscores China’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with Nigeria, driving growth, and promoting peace and stability in the region.