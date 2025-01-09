Navy destroys illegal refineries, seizes 35,000 litres of crude in Ondo

The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Igbokoda has dismantled nine illegal refining sites and destroyed 20,000 litres of crude oil and 15,000 litres of illegally refined diesel in the Obenla community, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. The Commander of the Base, Navy Captain Aliyu Usman, disclosed this to journalists on Thursday.

He stated that the operation, carried out on January 6, 2025, was based on credible intelligence. “In continuation with the efforts of the Nigerian Navy to stop all acts of crude oil theft and illegal refining within the Nigerian environment, the Forward Operating Base, Igbokoda, stormed into a farmhouse of illegal refining camp within Obenla community, where we discovered about nine illegal refining sites within the Obenla sea sites,” Usman said.

According to the Commander, the suspects fled the scene before the arrival of naval operatives. “On arrival at the scene, the perpetrators have fled, obviously informed about our coming in fear of arrest. “However, the entire area was crammed, and we discovered about 20,000 litres of stolen crude oil, which was yet to be cooked, and about 15,000 litres of illegally refined product suspected to be automatic gas oil (AGO), or diesel.

“This is yet another achievement for the Nigerian Navy in the efforts to clean up the environment and prevent all acts of illegalities by perpetrators against the Nigerian state. “These efforts will continue until all illegalities are stopped, and this will be sustained as long as possible,” he stated.

He also seized the opportunity to sensitise the residents of the Obenla community on the dangers of harbouring such activities.