Nigeria U19 Women’s Cricket team gears up for Maiden ICC World Cup appearance

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has expressed excitement over Nigeria’s first-ever participation in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place in Malaysia from January 18, 2025. In preparation, the NSC has approved a foreign training tour for the team in India, underscoring its commitment to ensuring a strong performance on the global stage.

The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, announced this development in a press statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Kola Daniel highlighting the collaborative efforts between the Commission and the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) in providing technical, logistical, and financial support for the team. “Starting the year with Nigeria’s maiden participation at the Cricket World Cup for our U19 girls is a significant milestone for us at the Commission, and we are not taking it lightly,” Olopade stated.

He commended the NCF’s leadership under Uyi Akpata, acknowledging their efforts in elevating the sport in Nigeria. He further linked the development to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria Sports Economy (RHINSE) campaign, emphasizing its potential to empower young girls and create sustainable opportunities through sports. “These are young girls of 19 years of age, set to represent our great nation at the biggest stage of World U19 cricket. They need all the support they can get from Nigerians and the media,” Olopade added.

The training tour in India is expected to provide the team with vital international exposure before they proceed to Malaysia for the tournament. Nigeria joins Samoa, Nepal, and host nation Malaysia as debutants in the 16-nation competition. Defending champions India, who defeated England in the 2023 edition in South Africa, remain strong contenders. The landmark participation of the Nigerian U19 women’s cricket team is being celebrated as a pivotal moment for the sport in the country and a testament to the growing potential of cricket in Nigeria.