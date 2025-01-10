NSC reassigns key personnel to revitalize National Sports Federations

In a bid to reposition Nigeria’s sports industry for enhanced performance and economic growth, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced the reassignment of Secretary-Generals and officers across various National Sports Federations. This was contained in a statement Issued by the Special Adviser Media to the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel.

According to the Director of the Federation of Elite Athletes, Olumide Bamiduro, this strategic move aligns with the vision of NSC leadership under Alhaji Shehu Dikko and Hon. Bukola Olopade. “The mandate is clear,” Bamiduro stated. “These changes are designed to deliver results, attract private and corporate investments, and drive the growth of our sports economy.”

The NSC has issued a directive to its Federation Establishment and Appointment Department to implement the new postings effectively. This decision reflects the Commission’s commitment to fostering innovation, grassroots development, and elite sports performance across the nation.

A total of 57 Secretary-Generals and five officers have been reassigned to various federations, where they are expected to play critical roles in achieving the NSC’s goals for Nigeria’s sports sector. This development is seen as a significant step toward positioning Nigeria’s sports industry as a hub for talent and economic development.