President Tinubu to attend Sustainability Summit in UAE

President Bola Tinubu is set to attend the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the United Arab Emirates. Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the summit will take place from January 12 to 18.

Tinubu’s planned trip to the Middle East is at the behest of the President of the United Arab Emirates, Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. “The Summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress,” the statement read. “The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress,’ will enable policymakers, business, and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

“ADSW, a testament to the power of collaboration, has been held annually for over 15 years. It provides a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing global challenges and accelerating growth.” He said the summit would also pave way for high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the sustainability agenda worldwide.

“At the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development,” Onanuga stated. Tinubu and his entourage would also meet with the Emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials will accompany the President.

The President is expected back in the country on Thursday, January 16.