Commissioner sacked by Kano Gov dumps NNPP for APC

Abbas Sani Abbas, former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development in Kano State, has officially left the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made during his visit to a prominent APC leader in Kano, where he pledged his allegiance to the ruling party.

Hon. Abbas, known for his grassroots mobilization and dedication to community development, explained his decision to switch parties.

“I believe the APC offers the platform to achieve the vision of a better Kano and a stronger Nigeria. My move is guided by a desire to contribute more effectively to good governance and development,” he stated during his visit. The defection was celebrated by top APC leaders in Kano, including the party’s state chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, popularly known as Ɗan Sarki, Jikan Sarki, and other key stakeholders.

Welcoming Hon. Abbas to the party, the APC leader commended his decision and assured him of full support. “Hon. Abbas Sani Abbas is a dedicated grassroots mobilizer and a leader committed to the service of humanity. We are proud to have him join our great party,” he remarked.