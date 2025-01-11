Everton appoint Moyes as manager for second time

David Moyes said it is “great to be back” after being appointed Everton manager for a second time. The 61-year-old Scot has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park following the sacking of Sean Dyche on Thursday.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League – one point clear of the relegation zone – with only three wins from 19 games this season. “I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club,” said Moyes.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.” Moyes managed Everton from 2002 until 2013 before spells in charge of Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham twice.

He has been out of work since leaving West Ham, where he won the Europa Conference League in 2023, at the end of last season.