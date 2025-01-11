Gov Eno dissolves State Executive Council

The Akwa Ibom State Executive Council has been dissolved. The dissolution was part of decisions taken at a valedictory meeting of the Council held at Government House, Uyo on Friday. The immediate past Commissioner for information, comrade Ini Ememobong disclosed this to government house correspondents after the executive council meeting.

Gov Eno inherited the entire executive council from his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel. An earlier statement titled “Dissolution of the Akwa Ibom State Executive Council” signed by the secretary to the state government, Prince Enobong Uwah directed all Commissioners to hand over to their permanent secretaries. The release conveyed the governor’s appreciation to all the commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

In his emotion-laden speech at the valedictory dinner held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, Governor Eno described the exiting commissioners deserving his honour, having been with him through the trenches of the rigorous election processes that led to his emergence as Governor and serving diligently through the twenty-month lifespan of the dissolved cabinet. Decrying the narrative of brandishing the cabinet dissolution as a sack of the ousted Commissioners, Eno explained that the unusual style he adopted in dissolving the EXCO was well thought out to express gratitude and accord them due respect as colleagues and delivery agents for the ARISE Agenda, describing the exit as a celebration of the completion of a phase and introduction of a new chapter of their service life.

“This is an emotional moment for me. How do I say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have worked with me from the days of our campaigns, through the trenches, to the elections and we are here just about 20 months after? It is difficult for me to say goodbye, but it is indeed, as we were told this morning during the exhortation that when it is 12pm, it is also 12am. So as much as I want to say goodnight, I will also say good morning because I am welcoming you to another chapter.”

The Governor, who expressed optimism of submitting a list of new cabinet members to the House of Assembly next week, thanked the outgone cabinet members for driving the ARISE Agenda thus far, while challenging those who may be appointed next to appreciate the privilege of being called to the service of the State and be ready to exhibit due diligence towards achieving the aspirations of the Agenda. “The usual practice would be to get an announcement in the 4pm news that Commissioners are sacked, but you are not sacked. This is just my style of showing that we will always work as a team. No man succeeds alone. You are simply being celebrated and prepared for the next assignment for our state and indeed, and our nation.

“They have done extremely well and they have made the Arise Agenda to succeed, and no man can succeed alone. If we have succeeded as we have, these men and women made us succeed. “That we have achieved the top-notch performance that we have in the last twenty months, ticking all the critical boxes and gearing ourselves for more super deliveries going forward was likely because of the passionate dedication you have shown to the realization of the vision as captured in our economic and governance blueprint, the Arise Agenda”, Governor Eno affirmed.