INEC seeks additional funding from FG ahead of 2027 General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is seeking additional funding from the Federal Government in preparation for the 2027 general elections. This was revealed by the commission’s Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu while appearing before the Joint Committee on Electoral Matters at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Friday, to defend the commission’s 2025 budget proposal.

Prof. Yakubu explained the need for additional funding to support key areas of INEC’s work. He listed the areas needing the funding to include the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, logistics for off-cycle elections, replacing damaged election materials like Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS), Ballot Boxes, and Voting cubicles, as well as repairing INEC offices in Local Government Areas.

He stated that 2025 is a crucial year for preparing for the 2027 General Elections and stressed the importance of receiving funds on time to ensure smooth operations. INEC remains dedicated to strengthening the electoral process and sustaining democracy in Nigeria.

This is as the commission earlier clarified that it did not intend to destroy the over six million uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) going back to the 2015 voter registration. ‘The report is incorrect,” it wrote, adding that at no time did it contemplate the destruction of uncollected PVCs.