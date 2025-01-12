NSC partners with Nigeria Police Force to boost security and unearth future sports icons

In a strategic effort to enhance podium performances at global sporting events, drive grassroots sports development, and tackle insecurity, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has announced a collaborative initiative with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). This partnership highlights the NPF’s historical contributions to Nigerian sports, notably producing two of the country’s three Olympic gold medals. Chioma Ajunwa won Nigeria’s first-ever gold medal at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, while Sunday Bada was part of the victorious 4x400m relay team at Sydney 2000.

During a meeting with the Force Sports Planning Committee, led by AIG Aishatu Abubakar Baku, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential. He emphasized the NSC’s commitment to supporting the NPF in discovering and nurturing future sporting legends. “The history of Nigeria’s participation at the Olympics and sports, in general, is incomplete without the Police. Whatever we can do to help you produce more Chioma Ajunwas and Sunday Badas, we will do it,” Dikko said.

The NSC Chairman also noted that the NPF’s proposed sporting policies align with the Commission’s Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigerian Sports Economy (RHINSE). He praised the Police Academy as a potential hub for talent development, suggesting it could integrate with NSC’s planned centers of excellence to ensure access to top-notch infrastructure and technical expertise. Dikko further underscored the role of sports in addressing insecurity by positively engaging youth. “Most of those fueling insecurity are youths. If we engage them in sports and provide clear pathways to success, they will align with productive ventures, reducing insecurity significantly,” he said.

A joint committee will be set up to ensure effective collaboration between the two organizations, advancing sports development in line with their shared vision. AIG Aishatu Abubakar Baku, in her remarks, acknowledged the NPF’s sporting achievements and emphasized the importance of partnerships in achieving broader goals. “By working together, we can leverage each other’s strengths and resources to drive sports development in Nigeria,” she said.

Director-General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, also commended the NPF for its contributions to Nigerian sports and echoed the Chairman’s vision. The meeting, attended by senior police officers including AIG Usman Yusuf and FCT Commissioner of Police CP Olatunji Disu, marked a promising step towards fostering sports excellence and national security.