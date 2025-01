Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has held a memorial service for the late United States President, Jimmy Carter.

The service for Carter, a close ally of Obasanjo, took place on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Carter died on December 29, 2024, at age 100, in Plains, Georgia, USA.

He was the longest-living U.S. president and the first to reach 100 years of age.