Philip Shaibu commends DG NSC Bukola Olopade for transforming Nigerian Sports

In a recent visit to the National Sports Commission (NSC) headquarters in Abuja, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, praised the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, for his innovative approach and dedication to revitalizing sports in Nigeria. Shaibu, speaking in a press statement signed by the special Adviser to the DG NSC Kola Daniel described Olopade’s leadership as a “perfect fit” for the role, emphasizing the need for industry expertise and visionary direction in sports administration.

“Hon. Bukola’s experience as a sports administrator will unlock new heights for sports in Nigeria,” Shaibu said, commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the strategic appointment. He further lauded the establishment of the NSC under Olopade’s leadership, calling it a monumental step toward modernizing sports management in the country. “Sports globally have minimal government interference compared to other sectors. The National Sports Commission’s oversight is a significant achievement because sports cannot be managed like traditional government activities,” he noted.

Shaibu highlighted the untapped potential of sports to drive economic growth and address youth unemployment. “Sports can be the next oil for Nigeria,” he stated. “We can take a lot of young boys and girls out of the labor market, empowering them through sports.” In response, Olopade expressed gratitude for Shaibu’s recognition and reaffirmed the NSC’s commitment to elevating sports in Nigeria. He acknowledged Shaibu’s contributions to sports development and pledged to build on his foundation to achieve greater heights.

The visit underscored the shared vision between the two sports advocates, both of whom see the sector as a goldmine capable of transforming Nigeria’s economy.