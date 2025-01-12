Tinubu arrives in Abu Dhabi for sustainability week summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW). Tinubu’s trip to the Middle East is at the invitation of the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, announced Tinubu’s arrival in a post on his X page.

He accompanied the post with a short video showing Tinubu’s arrival in the UAE. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, where he is received by Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE,” Olusegun wrote.

The summit, themed “The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress,” is scheduled to run from 12 to 18 January in Abu Dhabi. The event will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socio-economic progress. In Abu Dhabi, the President is expected to deliver a speech highlighting his administration’s key reforms, particularly in energy efficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

During the visit, Tinubu and his delegation are expected to hold discussions with UAE leadership to strengthen bilateral relations and explore opportunities for economic and diplomatic partnerships. The forum aims to serve as a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and civil society representatives to discuss strategies for transitioning to a sustainable economy while fostering global prosperity.

Accompanying the President are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.