Deputy Speaker Kalu congratulates Senator Azuta-Mbata on election as Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has extended warm congratulations to Senator John Azuta-Mbata on his unanimous election as the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. Senator Azuta-Mbata, a former representative of Rivers East Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, was elected on Friday during the General Assembly of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization held in Enugu State.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu commended the South East Governors’ Forum and Ohanaeze Ndigbo for conducting a free and fair electoral process. The Deputy Speaker expressed confidence in Azuta-Mbata’s capacity to bring his extensive legislative and leadership experience to bear in his new position. He urged him to prioritize unity among the Igbo people and foster collaboration with other socio-cultural groups to ensure peace and stability across the nation.

Kalu also called for collective action among stakeholders in Ala Igbo (Igbo land) to accelerate regional development and improve the welfare of its people. Emphasizing the importance of unity, he stated that meaningful progress can only be achieved through shared effort and cooperation. As a proud ambassador of the Igbo nation, Kalu pledged his unwavering support to the new President-General and the newly elected executive members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.