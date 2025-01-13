Makinde presents Staff of Office to new Alaafin of Oyo

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has presented the staff of office to the new Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Akeem Owoade. The governor presented the official instrument legitimising the reign of a king to the new monarch on Monday morning at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.

The symbolic event was performed nearly three years after the death of the former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III. The presentation of the staff of office was done amid controversy concerning the choice of the new Alaafin announced by the governor last week.

Last Friday, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, said Owoade after thorough consultations and divinations, was recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by the governor. He said the announcement put to rest, all the socio and legal bickerings that have ensued since the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.

The Commissioner called on all citizens of Oyo State to join the government in celebrating this momentous occasion and lend their support to the new Alaafin of Oyo.