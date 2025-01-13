Plymouth to host Liverpool in FA Cup fourth round

Plymouth Argyle have been drawn at home to eight-time winners Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round. Argyle, bottom of the Championship, beat Premier League side Brentford 1-0 on Saturday in the biggest shock of the weekend.

League One leaders Birmingham will host Newcastle, while fellow third-tier side Exeter will play at home to Nottingham Forest. Holders Manchester United, who beat Arsenal on penalties to reach round four, will play 2021 winners Leicester. There are three other all-Premier League ties, with Tottenham travelling to Aston Villa, Brighton playing Chelsea and Bournemouth travelling to Everton.

Manchester City will visit either Leyton Orient or Derby County, who play their third-round tie on Tuesday after having their game postponed on Saturday because of a frozen pitch – while Crystal Palace travel to League Two side Doncaster. National League outfit Dagenham & Redbridge, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition, will face Leeds if they beat Millwall in their third-round tie on Monday.

The ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 8 February.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Manchester United v Leicester City

Leeds United v Millwall or Dagenham and Redbridge

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City v Nottingham Forest

Coventry City v Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic v Fulham

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle v Liverpool

Everton v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County v Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Cardiff City