Senate President urges national unity on Armed Forces Remembrance Day

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to set aside divisions and work towards the country’s collective progress. Speaking during the Inter-Denominational Church Service marking the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Abuja, Akpabio, represented by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, emphasized the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes as the foundation of the nation’s unity and progress.

Addressing the congregation, Akpabio said, “The blood of our heroes is the seed of our unity and progress. Just as the blood of the martyrs became the seed of Christianity, so too does the sacrifice of our Armed Forces strengthen the bond of our national identity.” He praised the bravery of the armed forces, highlighting their role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and freedom. Akpabio called on Nigerians to rise above divisions rooted in language, tradition, and religion, pointing out that the country’s strength lies in its diversity.

He further urged religious institutions to lead in promoting values of love, tolerance, and unity, which he believes are essential for overcoming challenges like insecurity, tribalism, and corruption. “The work of nation-building is not for the government alone; it requires every one of us to rise above divisions and embrace a shared vision for Nigeria’s greatness,” he added.

Akpabio reassured the armed forces of the administration’s dedication to improving their welfare and supporting the families of fallen heroes. He cited ongoing efforts to strengthen welfare programs and address the challenges faced by veterans. As the nation grapples with issues such as insurgency, climate change, and economic difficulties, Akpabio urged Nigerians to face these challenges with resilience, invoking Winston Churchill’s famous wartime declaration: “We will never surrender.” The Senate President’s remarks underscored the importance of unity, sacrifice, and collective action in building a stronger Nigeria.