Akpabio to Senators: Rededicate efforts to fixing Nigeria, Electoral reforms

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on lawmakers to renew their commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, urging them to focus on national development and legislative reforms.

The Senate President made the appeal on Tuesday during a plenary session, marking the Senate’s resumption after the Yuletide and New Year break. In his address titled “Rising to the Greatness of Our Calling,” Akpabio underscored the need for a collective resolve to transform Nigeria into a nation of progress and hope. He said, “As we embark on this new legislative year, I urge us all to include in our New Year resolutions a renewed commitment to the service of our great nation, Nigeria.”

Highlighting the importance of the national budget, Akpabio described it as more than a financial document, but as a reflection of the aspirations and hopes of millions of Nigerians. “We must ensure that every item within it reflects the collective dreams of our people and serves as a catalyst for development, equity, and justice,” he stated.

The Senate President also underpinned the urgency of completing electoral reforms ahead of the next electoral cycle. “Electoral reform is not just a legislative duty; it is a moral imperative, ”noting that a transparent and credible electoral system is essential for the country’s democratic stability. Addressing the broader challenges facing Nigeria, the Senate President called for steadfast prayers for peace and unity. He further urged his colleagues to recognize the power of collective intercession in guiding the nation’s leaders and uniting its people.

Concluding his address, Akpabio encouraged the senators to rise to the challenge, pursue excellence, and remain dedicated to nation-building. “Our work here is not just about legislation; it is about shaping the future of a nation and leaving a legacy for generations to come’. “We are at the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, a time that demands bold action and visionary leadership, History is calling on us to make a difference to write a new narrative for our nation, one of progress, justice, and boundless possibilities,” Akpabio maintained.