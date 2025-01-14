Enugu State receives official hosting rights for 2026 National Sports Festival

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially awarded hosting rights for the 2026 National Sports Festival to Enugu State, marking a major milestone in preparations for the highly anticipated event. The announcement was made during a presentation ceremony at the Enugu State Government House on Tuesday. NSC Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, led the delegation and commended the administration of Governor Peter Mbah for its unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class festival.

In a statement signed by the special adviser to the Director general NSC, Kola Daniel, The event included in-depth discussions on infrastructure upgrades, logistical arrangements, and the economic and social opportunities the festival presents for Enugu State. Hon. Olopade emphasized the importance of the festival as a unifying platform and a driver of development, stating:

“The National Sports Festival is more than just a competition; it is a platform for fostering unity, showcasing talent, and driving development. For the first time, we are announcing the next host well in advance of the current festival. This proactive approach will ensure Enugu has ample time to deliver a spectacular event.” Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah expressed gratitude to the NSC, describing the hosting rights as a proud moment for the state.

“Enugu State has a rich sporting history and is fully prepared to host the National Sports Festival. We have already embarked on projects to ensure our facilities meet world-class standards, including upgrades to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,” he said. The 2026 festival will be the first time in 28 years that the Coal City hosts this prestigious national event. The NSC and Enugu State Government have pledged to collaborate closely to create an unforgettable spectacle that aligns with the nation’s vision of leveraging sports for economic growth and social cohesion.

Excitement continues to build as Enugu prepares to welcome athletes and spectators from across Nigeria to celebrate sports, talent, and unity.