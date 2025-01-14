FG repatriates 390 Nigerian migrants from Niger Republic

A fresh batch of 390 stranded Nigerian migrants has been repatriated from Niamey, Niger Republic, as part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reintegrate citizens back into the country. The returnees, comprising 387 adult males, two adult females, and one infant boy, arrived at the Nigeria Immigration Training School, Kano, at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The operation marks the third batch of voluntary returns facilitated by the Nigerian Mission in Niamey in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). During a reception held for the returnees in Kano, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijjani Ahmed, reiterated the government’s dedication to reintegrating the returnees. Speaking through the Kano State Field Coordinator, Hajiya Liman, he said:

“This effort is a continuation of the voluntary repatriations we began in 2024. It highlights the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda to ensure that every Nigerian has access to opportunities for a better life,” he said.

Ahmed further explained that the operation was a multi-agency effort, ensuring the smooth return of the migrants. “The success of this operation is due to the seamless collaboration among agencies such as NCFRMI, the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the IOM. Upon arrival, all returnees were registered and profiled to ensure proper documentation and access to reintegration support programmes,” he added.

The Commissioner also noted that the government is working to empower the returnees through various initiatives to help them rebuild their lives. One of the returnees, Abdullahi Musa, expressed gratitude to the government for facilitating their return. “I never thought I would see home again after the hardships we faced in Niger. I am grateful for this opportunity to start afresh,” Musa said. This latest operation followed the repatriation of 702 stranded Nigerians from Niger in December 2024.

Officials confirmed that the voluntary returns are part of broader efforts to address migration challenges and provide sustainable solutions for displaced citizens. Speaking on behalf of NCFRMI, Hajiya Liman, assured the returnees of ongoing support. “We want to ensure that you are not just back home but also empowered to thrive. This is the essence of the Federal Government’s reintegration agenda,” she said.