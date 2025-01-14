NPF writes Amnesty, demands retraction, apology over publication on #EndBadGovernance protest

The Nigeria Police Force said it has written and demanded an immediate retraction and public apology regarding a publication titled “Bloody August: Nigeria Government’s Violent Crackdown on and Bad Governance Protests” written to Amnesty International.

A Tuesday statement by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumiyiwa Adejobi said the letter was dated 6th January 2025. The NPF said the publication which included numerous unsubstantiated claims, falsely accused the Nigeria Police of human rights violations, police brutality, and excessive violence during the August 2024 End Bad Governance protests. The statement said “Upon careful review and investigation, the NPF categorically rejects these baseless allegations, affirming that the claims are entirely false and without foundation.

“The NPF emphasizes that during the protests, the Police acted with restraint and professionalism, even at the highest point of provocation and violent attacks, adhering to global best practices and using minimal force where necessary. “Evidence, including national media coverage, demonstrates the Police’s efforts to maintain law and order while safeguarding peaceful protesters. Criminal elements attempting to exploit the protests were however arrested and dealt with according to law.

“The Nigeria Police Force strongly believes that this misleading publication undermines the trust and confidence it has worked diligently to build with Nigerian citizens and residents. “The Force further underscores that such false claims harm the reputation of the organization and demoralize its officers who risk their lives to protect the public. “In light of these falsehoods, the NPF has demanded that Amnesty International issue a formal retraction and public apology within seven days.”

The statement added that the failure of Amnesty to comply will prompt the NPF to consider legal actions to protect its reputation. “The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to its duty of safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians, upholding the law, and earning the trust of the people it serves,” the statement added. Amnesty had accused the Nigerian police of using excessive force against protesters during the nationwide #Endbadgovernance demonstrations between 1-10 August, killing at least 24 people in the states of: Borno, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Jigawa and Niger.

In all cases, Amnesty said the victims were shot by the police, firing live ammunition at close range often at the head or torso, suggesting that officers were shooting to kill. Two survivors suffered injuries after being shot by police in the arm and legs, others were suffocated by the indiscriminate use of tear gas, according to the human rights organisation. “People in Nigeria witnessed unbelievable lawlessness as security personnel fired live ammunition at peaceful protests. The death toll could be higher than 24 because of the authorities’ desperate efforts to cover up the atrocities. Peaceful protest over government policies is now a matter of life and death in Nigeria,” said Isa Sanusi, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria.

“The Nigerian authorities must hold the police and other security agencies to account for unleashing deadly force on people who did not constitute an imminent threat to lives. It is shocking that police have engaged in flagrant denials of wrongdoing despite public evidence to the contrary, and this speaks to their utter disregard for the sanctity of human lives. President Bola Tinubu must constitute an independent and impartial investigation of human rights violations during the #Endbadgovernance protests.”