Timeline of Obasa’s impeachment as Lagos Speaker

After about a decade of presiding over the Lagos State House of Assembly as Speaker, the reign of Mudashiru Obasa was terminated on Monday, January 14, 2025, when more than two-thirds of the 40-member legislative house impeached him over alleged misconduct and sundry offenses.

Obasa’s deputy, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, was immediately elected the new Speaker, becoming the first female to take charge of the legislative body in the South-West state.

Obasa, from Agege Constituency I, was first elected into the House in 2007. He has since been in the chamber since then. He emerged speaker in June 2015 before his removal in January 2025.