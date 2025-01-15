Global collaboration key to sustainable development, says President Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assured a global audience Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates that Nigeria is ready to work with other nations to build a resilient, equitable, and sustainable world for all. President Tinubu spoke on the second day of the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week on “From Climate Imperatives into Economic Prosperity: Bridging Africa with the Global Energy Future.”

The president declared that no single nation can walk the road to sustainability alone, stressing that global interconnectedness demands collective action, knowledge sharing, and mutual support. “The fight against climate change is not merely an environmental necessity but a global economic opportunity to reshape the trajectory of our continent and the global energy landscape. “As leaders, stakeholders and citizens of our planet, we stand at a critical juncture in human history. To succeed, we must innovate, collaborate and act decisively as one global community,” he said.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, President Tinubu assured the audience that the Nigerian government had developed actionable programmes in line with global expectations, bearing in mind Nigeria’s economic and political expectations. “We have embraced a vision of sustainability that aligns with global aspirations while addressing local realities. Our efforts are anchored on three pillars: Energy Transition, Climate Resilience, and Sustainable Development. My administration recognises the importance of reducing carbon emissions and a just transition to clean and renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth.

“Our energy transition plans, like many nations, are aimed at diversifying energy sources and reducing dependency on fossil fuels, prioritising the transition to cleaner energy sources as a cornerstone of our national development strategy.” He added that Nigeria is developing infrastructure for the widespread use of Compressed Natural Gas and electric vehicles and harnessing the potential in solid minerals to support the green energy transition.

The Nigerian leader stressed that his country is also implementing climate-smart agricultural practices to enhance food security and lessen its destructive environmental impact. These include the introduction of the National Clean Cooking Policy, which aims to promote clean energy, environmental and health benefits, and socio-economic development in the African region.