GTBank vs. Journalism: Global Rights calls for justice and press freedom

In a disturbing turn of events, four Nigerian journalists Olurotimi Olawale, Precious Eze Chukwunonso, Roland Olonishuwa, and Seun Odunlami have remained detained since September 2024, sparking outrage among press freedom advocates. Global Rights, a leading human rights organization, has condemned the continued detention as a “travesty of justice” and accused Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, of exploiting its influence to suppress dissent.

According to Global Rights, the journalists are being punished for practicing their profession, facing charges under Nigeria’s controversial Cybercrimes Act and criminal code. These charges, which include “false and misleading allegations” and alleged harm to GTBank’s reputation, carry severe penalties, including up to 14 years in prison.

Press Freedom under Siege

The case is emblematic of a broader trend of suppressing press freedom in Nigeria. Global Rights highlighted the increasing misuse of legal instruments by powerful entities to silence critical voices. “This unethical practice underscores an undemocratic message: dissent will not be tolerated, and the powerful are at liberty to subvert justice,” the organization stated.

Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees press freedom (Section 22) and free expression (Section 39). Yet, laws like the Cybercrimes Act of 2015 and outdated criminal defamation statutes have been weaponized to stifle journalists and civic actors, shrinking the nation’s democratic space.

Calls for Immediate Action

Global Rights has issued a four-point demand to address this injustice:

Immediate Release of Journalists:

The organization calls on GTBank and its leadership to drop all charges and compensate the detained journalists for their unlawful detention.

Judicial Accountability: The Chief Justice of Nigeria is urged to dismiss criminal cases violating constitutionally protected rights.

Repeal of Oppressive Laws: The National Assembly and State Legislatures are called upon to repeal laws criminalizing defamation, recognizing it as a civil, not criminal, matter.

Law Enforcement Reform: Law enforcement agencies must cease pursuing cases rooted in personal vendettas or attempts to suppress dissent.

A Test for Democracy

As Nigeria navigates 2025, this case is a critical test of the nation’s commitment to democracy. “The Nigerian Constitution is clear: no law or action that infringes on the rights of the press or free expression should stand,” said Abiodun Baiyewu, Executive Director of Global Rights.

The organization is urging all stakeholders to protect the rights of journalists and uphold the democratic principles that define Nigeria’s civic space.