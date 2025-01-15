James makes timely Chelsea return after ‘lonely’ lay-off

“I haven’t had that feeling for quite a long time.” Chelsea captain Reece James marked his latest Premier League injury return by scoring a 95th-minute equaliser against Bournemouth with a pinpoint free-kick.

The full-back has missed 21 games with hamstring injuries this season, managing just five Premier League outings. He looked elated after his brilliant free-kick hit the net, punching the air and roaring with delight while England manager Thomas Tuchel watched on from the stands.

“It was lonely and frustrating,” James told BBC Radio 5 Live about his time away. “I am really happy to be back helping the team.”