Sanusi’s help not needed to validate Tinubu’s reforms — FG 

The Federal Government on Thursday hit back at the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, saying the esteemed monarch’s help is not needed to validate the reforms of President Bola Tinubu. nformation Minister, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, expressed disappointment that Sanusi who once hailed the removal of petrol subsidy and the unification of forex rates “now subtly condemn” the policies “because of a shift in loyalty”.

On Wednesday, Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), at the Memorial Lecture of Chief Gani Fawehinmi in Lagos, said the Tinubu administration won’t get his help on the economic challenges confronting the country. Sanusi returned as the Emir of Kano last year four years after he was deposed by the Abdullahi Ganduje administration. His return to power under new Kano Governor Abba Yusuf is being challenged in court by the deposed 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and there have been claims that the Federal Government favours Bayero, claims the FG has denied.

In a response to the Emir, the information minister said it was amusing that a traditional ruler of Sanusi’s status “would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism”. Mohammed said, “His Highness, given his background in economics, has a unique responsibility to contribute constructively rather than undermine reforms aimed at collective progress because he feels estranged from his ‘friends’ in government. “The temporary pains currently experienced from these inevitable decisions, as Sanusi himself acknowledged, are a ‘necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management’ more than anything else.

“We urge the Emir to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritize the greater good of Nigerians. “Rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders. As a government, we urge esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetorics that undermine public trust. Instead, they owe it a duty to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria. This is a critical time for our country, what is needed is collaboration, not unnecessary distractions.”