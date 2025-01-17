Outage hits parts of Presidential Villa, seven others as vandals attack, steal power cable

Power supply has been disrupted to some parts of the Presidential Villa, Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, and Mabushi, following vandalism of the 132kV transmission line and carting away of underground cable supplying bulk electricity to the Central Area transmission substation in Katampe.

The vandals also carted away a 40-meter 1x500mm XLPE conductor. Ndidi Mbah, Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, revealed in a statement on Friday. According to her, the incident impacted eight distribution feeders supplying the Central Area, leading to the disruption of over 60 per cent of Abuja’s power supply.

Mbah expressed concern over the ongoing issue of cable vandalism, which continues to disrupt power delivery across the country. She explained that TCN had already dispatched a team of engineers to restore power to the affected areas promptly.

“The vandalism of this critical infrastructure is suspected to have occurred near the Menillum Park axis of Abuja,” Mbah noted, explaining that the perpetrators stole 40 meters of 1x500mm XLPE conductor from the two 132kV transmission lines.