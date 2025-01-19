IGP mourns Niger explosion victims, urges adherence to road safety protocols

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has extended heartfelt condolences to the government and the good people of Niger State following the tragic tanker explosion that occurred on Saturday at Dikko Junction, Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Niger State.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP, while emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols on our roads, warned firmly against the negligence and disregard for regulations that can lead to such catastrophic incidents.

The statement added that the IGP has directed all State Commissioners of Police to strengthen their Motor Traffic Divisions (MTDs) of their respective State Commands, in collaboration with other traffic management agencies to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of established protocols and traffic regulations on highways. The IGP further charged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and abide by the traffic rules in order to prevent any tragedies.

While praying for the souls of the departed, the IGP called on all stakeholders, including transport operators and the general public to prioritize safety and responsibility in their operations and actions, ensuring that such ugly incidents do not occur in the future. Eighty-six lives have been confirmed lost in a deadly tanker explosion which has plunged the community into mourning and raised concerns about safety measures in the area.

Also, the number of injured individuals has risen to 55, with one fatality recorded at the healthcare facility in Dikko.