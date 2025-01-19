Israel Army says attacks continue in Gaza, ceasefire still not in effect

People ride in a car adroned with a Palestinian flag along a street in Gaza City on January 19, 2025, following the ceasefire deal in the Israel-Hamas war. A long-awaited ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war was delayed January 19 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the last minute that it would not take effect until the Palestinian militant group provided a list of the hostages to be released. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

The Israeli military said Sunday that it continued to carry out attacks in Gaza, insisting that a ceasefire with Hamas had still not come into effect as the group had not provided a list of hostages to be released.

“The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister’s directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments,” military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

AFP footage, however, showed hundreds of Gazans cheering and celebrating after 06:30 GMT in the central city of Deir el-Balah, the time when the ceasefire was to come into effect. Many were taking pictures on their mobile phones, clapping and hugging each other.

About 30 minutes later, AFPTV showed a thick plume of grey smoke rising over northeastern Gaza.

