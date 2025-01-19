NADF Executive Secretary defends 2025 budget estimates before joint Senate and House Committees

The Executive Secretary and CEO of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF), Mohammed Abu Ibrahim, presented the Fund’s budget estimates for the 2025 fiscal year before the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday. During the session, Ibrahim outlined the Fund’s key strategic priorities for 2025, which include enhancing seed production systems, scaling up agricultural financing, and improving rural infrastructure to foster food security and economic growth.

The NADF Executive Secretary also highlighted the Fund’s achievements in 2024, particularly the successful implementation of flagship projects like the Ginger Recovery Advancement and Transformation for Economic Empowerment (GRATE) project. He also noted strengthened partnerships with various stakeholders to drive sustainable agricultural development. Lawmakers commended the NADF’s progress and emphasized the importance of increased funding to further accelerate the Fund’s initiatives. They specifically underscored the need for timely seed capital disbursements to support the growth of the agricultural sector.

The session, which was chaired by Senator Saliu Mustapha and Honourable Bello Kaoje, concluded with a reaffirmed commitment from both chambers of the legislature to collaborate with the NADF in achieving the food security goals of President Tinubu’s administration.