Niger Tanker Explosion: Death toll hits 98, 69 injured, 20 shops burnt

The Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, has provided an update on the tragic tanker explosion that occurred in Diko, Niger State.

As of 12 PM on January 20, 2025, the death toll has risen to 98, while 69 people have been injured. The explosion also left 20 shops completely burnt, causing significant losses to business owners in the area.

In a statement issued by Baba-Arah, he described the incident as a catastrophic tragedy that has thrown the state into mourning. He confirmed that rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency responders working tirelessly to ensure that the injured receive adequate medical attention and to recover the bodies of those who lost their lives.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident. The state government and NSEMA are committed to supporting the victims and ensuring that those injured get the care they need”.