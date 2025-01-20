Nigeria U19 Cricket team stuns New Zealand in historic ICC World Cup victory

The Nigeria U19 Cricket Team, fondly known as the Junior Female Yellow Greens, has made headlines with a stunning two-run victory over cricket powerhouse New Zealand at the ICC Women’s U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia. The match, delayed for two hours due to heavy rain, was a classic underdog-versus-giant encounter. Against all odds, the Nigerian team delivered a resilient performance, securing a historic win that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, lauded the team for their remarkable achievement, describing the victory as one of the biggest upsets in cricket history. “I am very excited for our U19 cricket team, and this particular win is worthy of celebration for so many reasons. The girls showed resilience, which is the true Nigerian spirit, and patriotism to upset cricket giant New Zealand,” Olopade remarked. This was contained in a press statement by the special adviser on media to the office of the Director General NSC, Kola Daniel

He also highlighted the role of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, led by President Uyi Akpata, in elevating the sport in the country. “The result is a testament to the kind of job the Nigeria Cricket Federation has been doing. This is why the National Sports Commission, under the Chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko, will continue to be very supportive of the Federation,” he added.

Olopade urged the team to stay focused and use this victory as a springboard for greater achievements. “I am confident our girls can go all the way and shock the entire cricket world after the display they put up against New Zealand. Once again, congratulations to the team.”

The win places Nigeria at the top of Group C standings, positioning them as strong contenders for the title. With the world now watching, the Junior Female Yellow Greens have an opportunity to redefine Nigeria’s cricketing legacy.