NSC announces Elite Athletes Development and Podium Board

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has unveiled the composition of its Elite Athletes Development and Podium Board, with former Nigerian international Yusuf Ali appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In a statement signed by NSC Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, the board has been tasked with establishing a sustainable system for elite athletes’ development and welfare in Nigeria.

The 13-member committee includes notable experts and sports professionals, including Mr. Bambo Akanni of Making of Champions, who will serve as a consultant and member. Prof. Ken Anugweje joins as an adviser and member, alongside Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa, Salihu Abubakar, Aku Aghazu, Tunde Adelakun, and Prof. Sadiq Abdulahi. Also on the committee are former Olympian Mary Onyali, Hauwa Kulu Akinyemi, Sunday Odebode, and Olalekan Alabi. Bamiduro Olumide will serve as Secretary.

According to Hon. Olopade, the members were carefully selected for their expertise to ensure sustainable success for Nigeria in international competitions through a scientific reward system. “This initiative, under the Chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko, is designed to professionally manage athletes’ welfare and training grants,” he stated.

The DG further emphasized the board’s role in empowering potential athletes to achieve podium success for the country, describing it as part of the Commission’s broader Renewed Hope Initiative for the Nigerian sports economy. The move is expected to mark a new chapter in the nation’s sports development and elite athlete management.