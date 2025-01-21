FG floats National Health Fellows Program in 774 LGAs, calls for application

The Federal Government has introduced the National Health Programs for youths across all 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

A statement by the president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga on Monday, also called for applications from persons aged between 25 and 35.

“The Tinubu administration is requesting applications from young Nigerians to enrol in the National Health Fellows Program. “The selected fellows, aged between 25 and 35, would be engaged in all the 774 local government areas of the country.

“They would be remunerated and equipped with appropriate tools to drive positive change in the health sector,” the statement wrote.

Onanuga noted that the application deadline was 27th January 2025.

Eligibility Requirements For The Programme Include: