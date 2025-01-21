Niger Tanker Explosion: NEMA distributes relief materials to victims

The National Emergency Management Agency has distributed food, non-food items, and medical supplies to injured victims and affected families of the tragic petrol tanker fire disaster at Dikko Junction in Niger State. The agency disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday. The tanker explosion occurred on Saturday morning along Dikko-Maje Road, opposite Baddegi Station.

According to reports, the explosion occurred after a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit crashed and spilt its contents during an attempt to transfer the fuel to another tanker. The spilt PMS came into contact with a generator used to power the transfer, causing the explosion. The incident claimed 98 lives, left 69 people with varying degrees of injuries, and destroyed 20 shops.

NEMA’s Director General, Zubaida Umar, visited the community and flagged off the distribution of relief materials. During her visit, she stated that the intervention was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s directive and the Federal Government’s commitment to assisting the community in recovering from the disaster.

Present at the event was the Deputy Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Afiniki Daudu, who appreciated the Federal Government’s prompt response in delivering relief items through NEMA. Also in attendance were the Chairman of Gurara Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulhalim Abubakar; the Director General of Niger State SEMA, Abdullahi Arah; and community leaders. She said, “Based on the report of the initial rapid assessment carried out by officials of NEMA, NSEMA, and other first responders, we are here to provide immediate assistance with food, non-food items, and medicaments to the affected families.”

She commended the swift response of first responders, including NEMA, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, firefighters, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, medical personnel, security operatives, community members, and other stakeholders who acted promptly to save lives and mitigate further damage. While sympathising with the community, Umar assured that NEMA would coordinate comprehensive efforts to aid their recovery.