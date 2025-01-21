Pereira criticises Cunha ‘body language’

By
admin
-
0
30

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has criticised the behaviour of forward Matheus Cunha following their 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Monday. Cunha went straight down the tunnel at full-time, without acknowledging the away fans, which an unimpressed Pereira said was “something that cannot happen”.

“He’s a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win, but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language,” added Pereira. “I want a captain to try to help the team with running, suffering and fighting together. But I understand it now – next time I won’t understand.”

Cunha, who has scored 10 league goals for Wolves this season, was recently banned for two games and fined £80,000 by the Football Association following a defeat at Ipswich Town in December. The Brazil striker was charged with misconduct after he elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face.

Wolves sacked Gary O’Neil as manager following the game and replaced him with Pereira.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here