Pereira criticises Cunha ‘body language’

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira has criticised the behaviour of forward Matheus Cunha following their 3-1 defeat at Chelsea on Monday. Cunha went straight down the tunnel at full-time, without acknowledging the away fans, which an unimpressed Pereira said was “something that cannot happen”.

“He’s a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win, but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language,” added Pereira. “I want a captain to try to help the team with running, suffering and fighting together. But I understand it now – next time I won’t understand.”

Cunha, who has scored 10 league goals for Wolves this season, was recently banned for two games and fined £80,000 by the Football Association following a defeat at Ipswich Town in December. The Brazil striker was charged with misconduct after he elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face.

Wolves sacked Gary O’Neil as manager following the game and replaced him with Pereira.