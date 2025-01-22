NDLEA arrests two suspects with drugs, weapons in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command, has arrested two suspects, Musa Usman, 25, and Buhari Ya’u Bashir, 24, during a targeted operation at Rahama Round in Bebeji Local Government Area. The raid, which took place on January 20, 2025, uncovered illicit drugs and weapons, leading to a violent altercation with the suspects.

The NDLEA disclosed that the operation resulted in the seizure of 1.1 kilograms of cannabis sativa (wraps), 8 grams (38 tablets) of diazepam and 59 grams (165 tablets) of Exol. State Commander, Abubakar Idris Ahmad, confirmed the arrest and condemned the violent actions of the suspects. “During the operation, one of the suspects, Musa Usman, armed with a dagger, attempted to attack our officers, causing injury to one of them,” he said.

The injured officer is reportedly receiving treatment, and the State Commander reassured the public of the agency’s commitment to its duties. “Attacks on law enforcement officers in the line of duty will not deter us from carrying out our mandate to rid society of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking,” Ahmad stated. The suspects are currently in custody and will be prosecuted for drug-related offenses and the assault on a law enforcement officer.

Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for drug-related crimes. “This operation underscores the NDLEA’s resolve to make Kano State safe and free from the influence of illicit drugs,” Maigatari said. The NDLEA urged the public to report any suspicious activities to aid in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking and abuse.