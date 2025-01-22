Presidency proposes stricter sanctions on airlines over flight cancellations, delays

The Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU) has proposed a review of the draft policy on sanctions for airlines to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Bala Usman, who disclosed this on the CRDCU’s Twitter handle, made this recommendation during the Q1–Q3 2024 Performance Assessment Report on implementing presidential priorities and ministerial deliverables.

She noted that given the increasing number of flight delays and cancellations and their impact on affected passengers, revisiting the policy was necessary. Usman also recommended revising the current target of 224 days for resolving customer complaints. The statement reads: “The CRDCU led by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman, this morning continued its engagement with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, to review the Q1–Q3 2024 Performance Assessment Report on the implementation of Presidential Priorities and Ministerial Deliverables.

“The first engagement of the day was held at the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, where the Special Adviser met with the Minister, Festus Keyamo; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Ibrahim Kana; the Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; and other Heads of Departments and Agencies under the Ministry. “The Special Adviser commended the Minister and leadership of the Ministry for ensuring progress within the sector. However, she expressed concerns with the Ministry and its agencies over their submission of incomplete information, which hinders the independent assessment of progress towards achieving specific deliverables. She also highlighted the Ministry’s stakeholder and customer engagement shortcomings, a key deliverable requiring urgent improvement.

“The Special Adviser recommended that the Ministry and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, revisit the draft policy on sanctions for airlines. She described this as critical given the increasing number of flight delays and cancellations and the impact on affected passengers. She further recommended revising the current target of 224 days to resolve customer complaints, describing it as unrealistic and needing urgent recalibration to align with global best practices. “Following the presentation of the Ministry’s performance scorecard for Q1–Q3 2024, the Minister expressed his appreciation to the Special Adviser for her diligent work and guidance.

“He assured her that the Ministry would address the highlighted challenges and intensify efforts to improve performance and service delivery in the aviation sector.”