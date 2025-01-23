Deputy Speaker calls for UK support in Nigeria’s fight against corruption, commends bilateral relations

The Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has urged the United Kingdom government to bolster Nigeria’s ongoing fight against corruption, emphasizing the importance of strengthened cooperation between both nations.

Kalu made the call during a strategic meeting titled “UK-Nigeria Collaboration: A Parliamentary Strategic Dialogue,” held on Wednesday in London. The event featured prominent figures, including the Deputy Leader of the British House of Lords, Rt. Hon. Lord Collins, and several Nigerian parliamentarians. In his speech, Kalu highlighted the critical role of UK-Nigeria collaboration in addressing corruption and other shared challenges. He lauded the diplomatic ties between the two nations, emphasizing the potential for enhanced economic relations. He described the UK-Nigeria partnership as a model of mutual values and interests, suggesting that deepening cooperation could unlock significant opportunities for sustainable development.

“The UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership provides a comprehensive framework for advancing our shared goals,” Kalu stated. “The partnership spans key areas such as economic growth, trade, investment, and tackling corruption. Through initiatives like the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), we can overcome barriers to trade and create sustainable investments in critical sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and energy.”

Kalu urged the UK government to accelerate efforts in assisting Nigeria’s anti-corruption initiatives, particularly by easing the repatriation of illicit funds seized from Nigerian officials and trapped in the UK financial system. He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing illicit financial flows, strengthening anti-corruption institutions, and facilitating asset recovery. Additionally, Kalu, who chairs Nigeria’s House Committee on Constitution Review, called on the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) to support the committee’s work in refining Nigeria’s constitutional framework. He underscored the importance of legislative reforms aimed at promoting political inclusion, enhancing gender sensitivity, and improving national security.

“Support from the FCDO in providing technical assistance, research expertise, and capacity-building programs would ensure that these constitutional reforms align with international best practices,” Kalu said. “Such collaboration would reinforce Nigeria’s democratic institutions and demonstrate our shared commitment to equity, justice, and security.” The Deputy Speaker’s remarks underscored the significance of continued UK-Nigeria collaboration, not only to combat corruption but also to foster inclusive governance, strengthen democratic structures, and create safer communities.