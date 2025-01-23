Nilayo Sports announces dates for 10th anniversary Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Expo

Nilayo Sports Management Company Limited has officially unveiled the dates for the much-anticipated Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Expo, set to run from February 3rd to 13th, 2025. This year’s event is part of the celebrations marking the 10th anniversary of the Gold Label race, which has rapidly grown to become one of Africa’s premier road races.

The Expo, a cornerstone of the marathon’s anniversary celebrations, will take place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and promises an exciting mix of entertainment, activities, and health-focused programs. Organizers have ensured that the Expo is packed with fun-filled attractions, including live music performances, exhibition stalls, health talks, and the essential Marathon kit pick-up for participants preparing for the race on February 15th, 2025.

This year’s Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is poised to be a truly international affair, with over 4,000 global runners expected to compete. Additionally, organizers anticipate the arrival of around 100 elite athletes from across the world, showcasing the marathon’s reputation as a premier destination for top-tier runners. The race has earned the prestigious Gold Label status from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), a recognition bestowed for its exceptional organization and international participation. The IAAF commended the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon for its continued professional excellence and growing reputation on the global athletic stage.

As the 10th edition of the event, this year’s marathon has firmly established itself as a key feature in the World Athletics calendar and remains one of the world’s fastest-growing road races. The marathon’s rapid rise highlights Nigeria’s growing role in global athletics, and it’s expected to continue attracting international attention and participants for years to come. Runners and fans alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience as the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon marks a decade of success.