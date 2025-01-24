NSC DG Bukola Olopade arrives in Malaysia to Support Nigeria U19 Cricket Team at ICC T20 World Cup

The Nigeria U19 Cricket team received a significant morale boost with the arrival of the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, at the ICC T20 U19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia. Hon. Olopade’s presence underscores the NSC’s steadfast commitment to fostering the growth of all sports in Nigeria, including cricket, often referred to as a “lesser sport” in the country.

The Nigerian team has been making history at the tournament, marking their debut on the global cricket stage. They stunned the cricket world with a landmark victory over powerhouse New Zealand, an upset that has garnered attention across the cricketing community. Speaking on the team’s achievements, Hon. Olopade emphasized the importance of providing adequate support for the development of sports in Nigeria.

“At the Sports Commission, we want to ensure that every sport receives the support needed to grow alongside the commission,” he stated. “Under the Chairmanship of Mallam Shehu Dikko, the NSC is dedicated to nurturing all sports equally. The performance of these girls at the World Cup is already creating excitement back home, which is a fantastic development for the growth of cricket in Nigeria.”

The DG’s visit is expected to further energize the team as they continue their historic campaign in Malaysia.