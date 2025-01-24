Tinubu appoints APC Chairman Ganduje, others as Board Chairpersons, CEOs

President Bola Tinubu has appointed the Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje as the board chairman of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria. Also appointed is the APC National Secretary, Senator Bashiru Ajibola as the board chairman of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

The Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, announced the appointment in a statement on Friday. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed board chairpersons for 42 federal organisations and a secretary to the board of the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services,” the statement read.

“The President has also appointed a new managing director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and a director-general for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).” He said Tinubu appointed former deputy governor of Kebbi State, Sulaiman Argungu, as the Chairman, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

Similarly, a longtime ally of the President and former Senator representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, made the list as the Chairman, National Agency for Great Green Wall. According to the presidential spokesman, Tinubu directed the “board chairpersons not to interfere with the management of the organisations, emphasising that their positions are non-executive.”